Lucapa recommences scaled mining operations at Mothae

Lucapa Diamond has re-commenced scaled mining operations at the Mothae kimberlite diamond mine in Lesotho.

The mine had remained on care and maintenance since lockdown and isolation measures forced the suspension of operations in late March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Mothae is an important contributor to the Basotho nation and Lucapa and the Government of Lesotho are excited to have most of our teams and contractors back at the mine,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.

“We too look forward to implementing recently approved marketing initiatives that will see additional value derived for the Mothae high-value production.”

The ASX-listed diamond junior said that it resumed mining and treatment operations in compliance with advised health measures to ensure the safety of Mothae’s employees and contractors.

Mining operations will be scaled to approximately 75% of nameplate capacity due to the COVID-19 protocols in place.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



