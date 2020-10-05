Exclusive
Crisis is the way to development
Maria Krasnova belongs to the second generation of the St. Petersburg jewellers. She is a daughter of Pavel Sokolov, the founder of ‘Samotsvety ot Sokolova’ (Gems by Sokolov), a jeweller and expert gemologist famous for his collection of unique...
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
Lucapa Diamond reduces Equigold loan to $5.9 mln
The outstanding debt has now been reduced to $5.9 million.
Lucapa used the 2017 Equigold loan to help finance the development of the company’s second high-value diamond project, the new 1.1 million tonnes per annum Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.
When Lucapa secured the debt, it indicated that it would attract an annual interest rate of 13% and other fees.
It was initially a three-year debt facility that would have been repaid in eight quarterly payments commencing December 2018.
However, Lucapa and Equigold amended the repayment terms of the loan agreement late last year to extend the repayment term.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished