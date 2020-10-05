Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
ALROSA sales gain strength
Image credit: ALROSA
The diamond miner garnered $336.0 million from total sales of rough and polished goods in September including $328.2 million from rough sales and $7.8 million from polished sales, according to its press release distributed on Friday. ALROSA’s total sales increased by 29% compared to September 2019 ($258.7 million) and by 55% compared to August this year ($216.7 million).
ALROSA's rough and polished diamond sales for nine months 2020 amounted to $ 1.580 billion, including $1.508 billion gained from rough diamonds and $71.4 million from polished. In the same period last year, the company raked in $2,422.2 million, including $2,385.4 million from the sale of rough goods and $36.8 million from polished.
“Our September sales demonstrate a continuation of diamond demand recovery that started in August, as cutters and retailers gradually normalize their stocks’ levels. Our customers actively use our tools that we have significantly upgraded during the pandemic, such as ALROSA Video-Viewer remote viewings’ service, to select goods without traveling to Moscow. At the key end user markets in the USA and China, jewelry stores begin to regain customers, a trend well supported by a rapid development of online trade. It is, however, too early to talk about a steady demand recovery before seeing the jewelry sales’ results for the most important holiday season. This year we see it coming at the time of the aggravating epidemiological situation in a number of countries,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
