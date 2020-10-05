ALROSA sales gain strength

Today

Image credit: ALROSA

The diamond miner garnered $336.0 million from total sales of rough and polished goods in September including $328.2 million from rough sales and $7.8 million from polished sales, according to its press release distributed on Friday. ALROSA’s total sales increased by 29% compared to September 2019 ($258.7 million) and by 55% compared to August this year ($216.7 million).ALROSA's rough and polished diamond sales for nine months 2020 amounted to $ 1.580 billion, including $1.508 billion gained from rough diamonds and $71.4 million from polished. In the same period last year, the company raked in $2,422.2 million, including $2,385.4 million from the sale of rough goods and $36.8 million from polished.“Our September sales demonstrate a continuation of diamond demand recovery that started in August, as cutters and retailers gradually normalize their stocks’ levels. Our customers actively use our tools that we have significantly upgraded during the pandemic, such as ALROSA Video-Viewer remote viewings’ service, to select goods without traveling to Moscow. At the key end user markets in the USA and China, jewelry stores begin to regain customers, a trend well supported by a rapid development of online trade. It is, however, too early to talk about a steady demand recovery before seeing the jewelry sales’ results for the most important holiday season. This year we see it coming at the time of the aggravating epidemiological situation in a number of countries,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.