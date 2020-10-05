Southstone Minerals recovers 145 diamonds at Oena Mine

Today

Image credit: Southstone Minerals

Southstone Minerals says it recovered 145 diamonds weighing 479.9 carats during the period 1 June to 31 August 2020 at its Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa.The diamonds were sold for $772,194 or at an average price of $1,988 per carat.It said operations at the mine were normal during the period and the diamonds recovered included a 63.88 carat stone, which is the largest diamond recovered by the company.The stone was sold for $256,111 or at an average price of $4,009 per carat.Also, a 42.06 carat and 31.14-carat diamond were recovered and sold.The 42.06-carat diamond was sold for $338,583 or at an average price of $8,050 per carat, while the 31.14 carat stone raked in $60, 160, or at an average price of $1, 932 per carat.Southstone said there was one mining contractor on-site using eight pan plants to process run of mine material and one Bourevestnik unit used for diamond recovery.