Synthetic diamonds factory to be built in Russia’s Pskov Province

Image credit: Moglino Special Economic Zone

A factory specializing in the production of synthetic diamonds and monocrystalline plates that are in demand in the radio-electronic industry will be built in the Moglino Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Pskov Province of Russia, according to St. Petersburg Vedomosti.The project is scheduled to start at the end of this year. The enterprise will be built by Synthesis Technology (Syntechno), a St. Petersburg-based company, which uses high-tech solutions to create lab-grown diamonds.The diamond growing technique is constantly improving and permits to create high-quality and large-sized diamonds, while the mining of natural diamonds is becoming more expensive.The estimated investment in the project exceeds 600 million rubles. The factory is targeted to produce 70% of Monocrystalline plates (more than 5,000 carats per year) will account for 70% of diamond goods produced by the factory, while polished diamonds will account for the remaining 30% (about 2,000 carats per year).Most of Syntechno’s products will be exported. It is planned to bring the factory to full capacity in 2021. And by 2023, the company intends to produce 90,000 carats of diamond goods per year.