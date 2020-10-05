Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Rapaport: Polished prices firm ahead of holiday season
According to the report, manufacturing has gone down drastically since March due to the coronavirus constraints. Large Surat-based factories are currently operating at an estimated 60% to 70% of capacity.
Selective buying has left suppliers unable to fill orders due to the scarcity of stones in specific categories. Demand is steady and prices firm for 1-carat, D-F, IF-VVS goods. Inventory of 0.30- to 0.50-carat diamonds has increased in recent months as the easing of Indian government restrictions has allowed manufacturers to raise production.
The rough market was robust during September and manufacturing profit margins improved after De Beers lowered prices of rough diamonds below 1 carat by 5% to 10% at its sight.
Also, the report adds that jewelers are mainly focused on sourcing memo goods now. However, some jewelers are beginning to make bulk orders for the season. The bridal category is expected to support the broader jewelry market.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief fo the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished