Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Retail diamond sales in India to return 70-80% of pre-COVID level by October-November
While revival of demand was first witnessed in tier II cities of the country, Forevermark Managing Director Sachin Jain said: "We expect 70-80 per cent of the pre-COVID business level by October-November."
“After two months of washout due to lockdown, pent up demand lasted for a few weeks. Then top cities lagged but business in tier II cities was 50-70 of the pre-COVID level by July,” he said. "In the last fortnight, we and demand from top cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore is coming back strongly from 30-50 per cent in the previous months."
The company has unveiled a new digital B2B platform for their business partners for continuation of trade and support. Jain said that there was a slowdown in sales but it has no impact on price at the retail level. "Prices remain stable as supply also remains constrained in mining, manufacturing sites due to government regulations of social distancing," Jain said, adding that revival of demand was also seen in China.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished