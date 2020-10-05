Antwerp: Rough diamond trade going up in September

Today

Image credit: AWDC

In September, Antwerp, the world's largest diamond market, saw a steady growth in rough diamond trade, as its exports increased by 20.32% in terms of volume and reached 12.3 million carats, while in value terms rough exports went up by 43.87% reaching $1.1 billion compared with the corresponding metrics for 2019, which were 10.2 million carats and $0.75 billion.Imports of rough diamonds by Antwerp grew by 3.07% reaching 7.9 million carats (against 7.6 million carats in 2019), and by 37.66% in value reaching $0.84 billion (against $0,6 billion in 2019).In January-September 2020, Antwerp exported 47.5 million carats of rough diamonds earning $4 billion. In January-September 2019, rough diamond exports totaled 76.1 million carats worth $6.8 billion. The decrease in exports compared to last year amounted to 37.57% in volume and 40.64% in value.Rough imports in January-September 2020 decreased by 13.97% to 49.9 million carats (against 58 million carats in 2019), and in terms of value they fell by 26.39% to 4.4 billion dollars (against $5,9 billion in 2019).Polished exports from Antwerp during this period in 2020 amounted to 1.8 million carats against 3.2 million carats in 2019 (-41.15%) worth $3.9 billion against $8 billion in 2019 (-50, 81%).Polished imports in January-September 2020 reached 2.4 million carats versus 4.1 million carats in 2019 (-41.36%) worth $3.9 billion versus $8.3 billion in 2019 (-51. 76%).Antwerp exported most of its polished goods to the USA, Hong Kong, Israel, the UAE and Switzerland.