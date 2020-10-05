3rd edition of best-selling laboratory-grown diamonds “Bible” set for release

Today

Gem and jewelry industry experts Dusan Simic and Branko Deljanin have completed the 3rd edition of their best-selling book, Laboratory-Grown Diamonds - Information guide to HPHT and CVD-grown diamonds.

Simic and Deljanin, diamond researchers with over 50 years combined experience in the trade, are internationally recognized as authorities on diamonds. They specialize in the identification of natural, treated and laboratory-grown diamonds. Together, they have published more than 100 magazine articles and presented at scores of conferences around the globe.

The authors believe there will be tremendous interest for the latest edition of the book following the huge demand for the 2nd edition published in 2007 which sold over 3,000 copies worldwide in two languages.

Simic and Deljanin said: “This book is unique in our industry. To the best of our knowledge, nobody else has written on these subjects. In addition to revised chapters, there are eight new articles (approximately 100 extra pages) in the new edition, thus creating a 188-page practical guide that is invaluable for diamond traders."

In addition, Simic and Deljanin are inviting diamond trade members from around the globe to join their one-hour FALL 2020 Free Webinars on Laboratory-Grown Diamonds from Oct. 15/16 – Dec. 18.



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



