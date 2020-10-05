Petra, SA workers’ union sign one-year wage deal

Today

Petra Diamonds has concluded a one-year wage agreement with the National Union of Mineworkers covering its South African operations for the financial year to 30 June 2021.

The company said it will make a once-off, ex gratia payment end of November of between R5,000 and R8,500 to employees graded in the A and B Paterson Bands.

In addition, employees in the A Paterson band will receive an increase of 5.5% in their cash earnings, effective 1 January 2021, with employees in the B Paterson band receiving 5%.

“This (agreement) now allows us to renew our focus on continuing to deliver operationally as we reposition the business in emerging from what has been a particularly challenging period,” said Petra Diamonds chief executive Richard Duffy.

Apart from wage increases, the agreement also covers various outstanding discussion points between Petra and the NUM, with clear timelines for finalisation of these, as well as a commitment to continue discussions on a wage agreement for the following financial year to 30 June 2022.

NUM had planned to an industrial action at De Beers and Petra mines in South Africa after the parties failed to reach a wage deal at Council for Conciliation Arbitration and Mediation (CCMA).

NUM had demanded wages at Petra to rise by R1000 as well as a job alignment at all of its operations in South Africa.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



