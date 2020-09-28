Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
HB Antwerp bought AMC’s cutting factory
In July Lucara Diamond Corporation agreed to sell about 70% of its rough diamonds from its Karowe mine in Botswana HB Group in an effort to cushion the impact of poor rough diamond prices.
The deal is for exclusive supply of Karowe’s high value goods in excess of 10.8 carats which comprise the majority of recoveries from the mine.
HB Group, co-founded by diamantaire, Oded Mansori, was Lucara’s partner, along with Louis Vuitton, in a co-ownership of the Sewelo diamond, a significant discovery from Karowe akin in size to the mine’s totemic Lesedi la Rona diamond – one of the largest rough diamonds to have been recovered in the last 100 years.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished