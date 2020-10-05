Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Japan collector wins 102.39-carat oval diamond at Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong
Image credit: Sotheby's
A private collector from Japan won the bid in an unprecedented single-lot live auction and named it “Maiko Star” after his second daughter. The same collector earlier snapped up the 88.22-carat “Manami Star” at Sotheby’s in April 2019, according to the auction house. The exceptional 102.39-carat D-colour flawless oval diamond sold for around US$15.7 mn at a Sotheby’s sale – the first world-class diamond ever to be auctioned without reserve.
Patti Wong, chairman of Sotheby’s Asia, commented, “This extraordinary gem needed no help from a pre-sale estimate or reserve to reach its rightful price – just the instinctive desire of collectors to own one of the earth’s greatest treasures.”
The diamond belongs to the rare subgroup comprising less than 2 per cent of all gem diamonds, known as Type IIA. Diamonds in this group are the most chemically pure type and often have exceptional optical transparency.
Offered without reserve – a first at auction for such a significant lot – the diamond attracted huge buyer interest, with bids quickly escalating around $0.13 mn to well over around $13 million. Some of those bids were also placed online, the highest of which was around $10.97 mn, the highest value bid ever placed on a jewel online.
The flawless oval diamond came from a 271-carat rough discovered at the Victor Mine in Ontario, Canada in 2018. Till date only eight D-colour internally flawless or flawless white diamonds of over 100 carats were ever sold at auction.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished