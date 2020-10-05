Fifth Annual Meeting MUBRI hits its highest level

Today

In three intense days in Sao Paulo, Mubri International Jeweler's Association shows a maturity and professionalism in coordinating simultaneous actions in different countries at the same time.

The Association, which has members in Latin America, Asia, Europe and begins to enter the USA, found itself in a great challenge from October 2nd to October 4th in presenting nine webinars in three languages, with professionals of the highest quality such as Paola de Luca, Ricardo Domingo, Yianni Melas, Rui Galopim de Carvalho, Katerina Perez, Nuria Carulla, Benjamin Calvo, Rosana de Moraes, Christiam Gramcko.

Visitors had the opportunity to watch interesting subjects every two hours to improve their brand and knowledge.

"We bring the perspective of different people and countries, opening space for new visions. I, personally, believe in the power of diversity to change the scenario and consequently the economy of the sector, so I was very happy with the high presence of members participating in this event ", said Ali Pastorini, Founding President of Mubri International Jeweler´s Association.

In the meanwhile, The Virtual Mubri 2020 Exhibition - WE ARE ALL ONE took place featuring 75 brands from 17 countries. At the end of each lecture, visitors also had the opportunity to watch videos of some of the pieces present at the exhibition.

The Exhibiton is already available at a virtual catalog, in addition to being available for 40 days in the biography of Instagram by Mubri Internacional and chapters.

Mubri is an international jeweler´s association created in 2016 in Panama City by the businesswoman Ali Pastorini, while she was Vice President Senior of Latin America Diamond Exchange, to help women to develop and advance professionaly. Since then Mubri got more that 1.000 members worldwide and these days accept men´s jewelers. The Association have 10 chapters and more that 15 countries represented.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



