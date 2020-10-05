Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Fifth Annual Meeting MUBRI hits its highest level
The Association, which has members in Latin America, Asia, Europe and begins to enter the USA, found itself in a great challenge from October 2nd to October 4th in presenting nine webinars in three languages, with professionals of the highest quality such as Paola de Luca, Ricardo Domingo, Yianni Melas, Rui Galopim de Carvalho, Katerina Perez, Nuria Carulla, Benjamin Calvo, Rosana de Moraes, Christiam Gramcko.
Visitors had the opportunity to watch interesting subjects every two hours to improve their brand and knowledge.
"We bring the perspective of different people and countries, opening space for new visions. I, personally, believe in the power of diversity to change the scenario and consequently the economy of the sector, so I was very happy with the high presence of members participating in this event ", said Ali Pastorini, Founding President of Mubri International Jeweler´s Association.
In the meanwhile, The Virtual Mubri 2020 Exhibition - WE ARE ALL ONE took place featuring 75 brands from 17 countries. At the end of each lecture, visitors also had the opportunity to watch videos of some of the pieces present at the exhibition.
The Exhibiton is already available at a virtual catalog, in addition to being available for 40 days in the biography of Instagram by Mubri Internacional and chapters.
Mubri is an international jeweler´s association created in 2016 in Panama City by the businesswoman Ali Pastorini, while she was Vice President Senior of Latin America Diamond Exchange, to help women to develop and advance professionaly. Since then Mubri got more that 1.000 members worldwide and these days accept men´s jewelers. The Association have 10 chapters and more that 15 countries represented.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished