Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
Yesterday
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Israel shows interest in Zim diamonds – report
Relations between the two countries had been frosty for years after Harare expressed solidarity with Palestine.
Zimbabwe's recently appointed Honorary Consul to Israel, Ronny Levvy Musan was quoted by a local weekly as saying that Israel wants to establish an agreement in which Zimbabwe could offer its diamond reserves as surety to unlock fresh lines of credit from international finance institutions and investors.
Zimbabwe is seeking a multi-billion dollar rescue package to ease an economic crisis battering the country.
"In my opinion … if Zimbabwe uses its mines and its diamonds as guarantees to investors and banks who are willing to give Zimbabwe cash for it, it will help inject huge money into the economy and march Zimbabwe into a new era much faster than it seems,” he said.
"…Zimbabwe is indeed one of the five leading countries in the field of diamonds and Israel is known as a leading country in the field of the diamond trade, with branches in almost every country in the world.
"The absurdity is that ... many companies from all over the world who buy diamonds from Zimbabwe and come to Israel to sell them after adding their profit.''
Musan claimed that he had a “long list” of merchants waiting to see and purchase goods from Zimbabwe.
''The diamond field is an area that can bring lots of money to Zimbabwe, can help Zimbabwe propel its economy and develop Zimbabwe in all other fields and we are happy to have the opportunity to mobilise all the forces working in this field to bring support to Zimbabwe and encourage its diamond industry," he said.
Zimbabwe produced 2.1 million carats in 2019 valued at $141.1 million, according to data released by the Kimberley Process.
The country has set an ambitious diamond production target of 12 million carats by 2025.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished