Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
Yesterday
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Sperrgebiet Diamond takes over Namdeb’s Elizabeth Bay mine
Namdeb, a 50/50 partnership between the Namibian government and De Beers previously owned the mine and it had been looking for the new owner of the mine since 2018.
Elizabeth Bay is located on the coastline some 25km south of Lüderitz.
“We look forward to optimise the opportunity afforded by gaining ownership of the Elizabeth Bay Mine and its associated mining licences and will strive to successfully recommission operations in such a way to establish a long-term plan for both onshore and offshore mining,” the new mine owner Chris Lewis was quoted as saying by Namibia Economist.
“We strongly believe in the potential of the mine, but also know that we will only be able to create value through the efforts and support from our employees, service providers, and government stakeholders.”
Namdeb was said last year to have sold the mine for $8.23 million.
It said then that the value could increase significantly in the longer term, as it will share in the revenue earned in the sale of diamonds recovered from certain marine mining areas associated with the Elizabeth Bay Mine, and which Lewcor has indicated it will bring into production in the near-term.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished