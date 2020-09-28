EHR Resources renews diamond prospecting licences in Botswana

EHR Resources has renewed seven diamond prospecting licences in Botswana through its alliance agreement with the privately-owned Diamond Exploration Strategies (DES).

The country’s mines ministry renewed the prospecting licences to June 2022 despite restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exploration alliance had planned to conduct exploration drilling at the Nata and Mmashoro projects between September and October contingent on COVID-19 restrictions easing.

However, it said the coronavirus had made it difficult for Botswana to process environmental permits and they are now expecting to commence drilling in the first quarter of 2021.

"While it is unfortunate that Covid-19 restrictions have slowed the environmental permitting for our first two drilling programmes, our partners continue to work proactively and respectfully with consultants and government agencies in Botswana to navigate the dynamic Covid-19 situation and its subsequent impacts," said EHR managing director Peter Ravenscroft.

EHR will fund $1.5 million over three years to finance the Botswana diamond exploration under the alliance agreement.

The parties will have equal ownership of any discoveries.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





