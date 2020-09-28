De Beers, independent female jewellery designers promote natural diamonds

De Beers has partnered with five independent female jewellery designers to promote naturally sourced diamonds.

The initiative dubbed, “Reset Collective” includes Jade Trau, Jennie Kwon, Julez Bryant, Sara Weinstock, and Zoë Chicco, according to WWD.

The designers travelled to Botswana last year to visit De Beers’ mines and created pendants inspired by the trip.

The designers’ pendants — which nod to Botswana’s landscape and its people — will be auctioned later this year at a still-to-be-determined date.

Proceeds from the auction will support charities in Botswana and the U.S.

“Through Reset, we are connecting a community of jewellery designers to the people and places where our diamonds originate, so the designers can learn more about the journey of a De Beers diamond and the positive impact it makes…,” said Colby Shergalis, senior vice president of the De Beers.

“The beautiful and unique pendants they created are the result of months of work, in challenging times, spurred on by the memories of the extraordinary connections they made with one another and with the people of Botswana and we look forward to launching the collection.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





