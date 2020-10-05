Exclusive
Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
05 october 2020
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Rio Tinto set for annual Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender ahead of mine closure
The 2020 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is a collection of 62 diamonds including six ‘hero’ diamonds, such as the 2.24-carat Argyle Eternity, the 2.45-carat Argyle Ethereal, and the 1.84-carat Argyle Sakura.
Also included in the tender are 12 lots of carefully curated and never to be repeated sets of miniature rare Argyle pink, red, blue, and violet diamonds, weighing 13.90 carats in total.
Bids close on December 2, 2020
The tender, it said, took inspiration from the Japanese philosophy of Ichigo Ichie, which celebrates the unrepeatable nature of a moment in time.
“In Japan today the Argyle pink hues are synonymous with romance and love and there is an unerring appetite for the smallest, palest pink diamonds, through to the rarest red diamonds,” said Rio Tinto’s diamonds business general manager of sales and marketing, Patrick Coppens.
Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine in the remote East Kimberley region of Western Australia produces virtually the entire world’s supply of rare pink diamonds and will cease production at the end of 2020.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished