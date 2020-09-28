Exclusive
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Endiama, former employees clash over compensation
The diamond company was quoted by Africa21 Digital as saying that the former employees had been demonstrating at its facilities in an attempt to halt the operations of certain mining projects.
The mining projects were suspended operations in 2008 due to the economic crisis, resulting in the loss of jobs.
The former workers want Endiama to pay them wages, while the diamond company claimed that the fact that the workers signed an out of court agreement, which presupposed a certain compensation, ended the dispute.
Endiama said that the former workers had and have no legal-employment relationship with the Angolan state diamond company.
It had for humanitarian and social reasons, made a commitment to negotiate, and later reached an understanding that culminated in the signing of the discharge terms.
As a result of this agreement, Endiama said it would have to make the payment to the National Social Security Institute that will allow the former workers to be integrated into the retirement system, a process that they say has already started.
However, the former workers claimed that they were forced to sign the terms of a document that they now want to renegotiate and have therefore advanced to a lawsuit.
The mediation of both parties initiated by the General Labor Inspectorate and the ministries of Public Administration, Employment and Social Security, and Mineral and Petroleum Resources late last year collapsed in March this year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished