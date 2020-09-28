AIGS Lab opens second branch in China

Today

Image credit: AIGS

The AIGS Lab has opened a second branch in China to meet growing demand for gemstone reports in the Chinese market. Customers can now take their gems to a take-in window of the Asian Institute of Gemological Sciences (AIGS) in Shenzhen, a leading hub for gemstones trade in China. AIGS opened a branch in Shanghai in June."Covid or no Covid, life goes on," said Kennedy Ho, AIGS Chairman.“We are opening our branch in Shenzhen in response to many requests from our Chinese clients. The new take-in window will add great value for our customers in China, many of whom we have known for a long time.”AIGS will play a key role serving the vast and growing Chinese luxury market by providing reliable and internationally recognised testing of gemstones. AIGS gemologists follow the most rigorous procedures to carry out tests on each gem and use the most modern, advanced instruments to analyze gems accurately and efficiently.The gemstones can be presented to customers with an accurate and clear identification report after 5-7 working days.Bangkok-based AIGS has long had close ties with the Chinese market. Many Chinese students have taken courses at the AIGS School, and the AIGS Lab in Thailand has offered gemstone laboratory services for Chinese customersThe AIGS Lab branches in Shenzhen and Shanghai serve the gem and jewelry industry and the public with a comprehensive range of gemstone and jewelry analysis reports, including rubies, sapphires and emeralds.