Gaetano Cavalieri: Diamond producers no longer insisting that clients purchase what they are offered
Dr. Gaetano Cavalieri has served for the past 19 years as president of CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation. Uniting national jewellery and gemstone associations from more than 40 countries, including Russia, and many of the industry’s major corporations...
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
AIGS Lab opens second branch in China
Image credit: AIGS
The AIGS Lab has opened a second branch in China to meet growing demand for gemstone reports in the Chinese market. Customers can now take their gems to a take-in window of the Asian Institute of Gemological Sciences (AIGS) in Shenzhen, a leading hub for gemstones trade in China. AIGS opened a branch in Shanghai in June.
"Covid or no Covid, life goes on," said Kennedy Ho, AIGS Chairman.“We are opening our branch in Shenzhen in response to many requests from our Chinese clients. The new take-in window will add great value for our customers in China, many of whom we have known for a long time.”
AIGS will play a key role serving the vast and growing Chinese luxury market by providing reliable and internationally recognised testing of gemstones. AIGS gemologists follow the most rigorous procedures to carry out tests on each gem and use the most modern, advanced instruments to analyze gems accurately and efficiently.
The gemstones can be presented to customers with an accurate and clear identification report after 5-7 working days.
Bangkok-based AIGS has long had close ties with the Chinese market. Many Chinese students have taken courses at the AIGS School, and the AIGS Lab in Thailand has offered gemstone laboratory services for Chinese customers
The AIGS Lab branches in Shenzhen and Shanghai serve the gem and jewelry industry and the public with a comprehensive range of gemstone and jewelry analysis reports, including rubies, sapphires and emeralds.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished