New AWDC board members elected

Today

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre announced the appointment of six new board members representing the trade on the board of directors.

Sahag Arslanian (Arslanian Group nv) and Isi Morsel (Dali Diamond Company nv) were elected as directors in the category of an annual turnover of more than € 100 million. In the second category, with an annual turnover between € 30 million to € 100 million, Jay Mehta (J.N. Diamonds bv) and David Gotlib (IDRP bv) were elected. In the category of an annual turnover of less than € 30 million Lalit Kumar Nahata (Nahata Lalit) and Amish Jain (N.N. Diamonds bv) were elected.

Board directors Chaim Pluczenik, Michel Nasielski and Philip Hoymans, representing the diamond bourses and Martine Reynaers as Independent Director remain in their position for two more years, until the 2022 elections.

The new board of directors will also elect a new president for the AWDC among its members. The board will bid farewell to outgoing AWDC president Nishit Parikh, who will be retiring after two years in office as president.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





