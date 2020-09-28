Exclusive

Indian Government issues notification permitting amendment to KP certificates

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) at the Government of India issued a notification dated 28th September 2020 permitting the amendment of technical nature, typographical errors or errors apparent on the face of records in KP Certificate based on Standards Operating Procedure (SOP), and validated by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC). The amended policy condition shall also apply to pending imports of rough diamonds.
Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “The notification is a step towards further enhancing the ease of doing business in the sector. The Council thanks DGFT for the notification and recognises the efforts of Customs, Dept of Revenue and Dept of Commerce for the cooperation and guidance provided in resolving the long-standing issue and strengthening the KP.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


