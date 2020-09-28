Exclusive
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Russian Government triples the limit on the purchase of precious stones in the 2021 budget, to $ 500 million, the minimum threshold for a deal with ALROSA
Payments for the purchase of precious metals and precious stones in 2021 will amount to 39.82 billion rubles against the previously planned 11.5 billion rubles. In 2022, purchases are again expected to be no higher than 11.5 billion rubles, as in 2023.
“In addition, the possibility of buying out rough diamonds from ALROSA to the State Fund of Russia in 2021 is being considered in order to minimize the negative consequences associated with the spread of a new coronavirus infection in 2020 and to support ALROSA,” the document said.
The limit for purchases for the next year is thus set at about $ 500 million. This is the minimum threshold for a deal between ALROSA and Gokhran to sell and purchase diamonds. The deal is being prepared on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation in response to the request of the head of Yakutia, who, even before the escalation of the coronavirus situation, proposed to buy out ALROSA's diamonds in the amount of $ 500 million to $ 1 billion. With the aggravation of the pandemic, Yakutia proposed to consider a purchase for $ 1.7 billion.
Now the deal can go through several tranches: for example, half of the deal’s amount - by the end of the year, while the second half - in the first or second quarter of 2021, the head of ALROSA, Sergei Ivanov said earlier. The timing and amount of such purchases will depend on the company’s needs and state of the diamond market. For example, if the market recovers in September-October, ALROSA will postpone the sale to next year, he added.
The amount of proceeds from the sale of state reserves of precious metals and precious stones from the State Fund for the next year is set at 5 billion rubles, and in 2022 and 2023 - 4.5 billion rubles.
"It is planned to sell small-sized diamonds, as well as other low-liquid types of valuables that are not of interest for long-term storage as part of the State Fund of Russia and retained their vendibility (for example, jewelry made of precious metals and / or gemstones of mass production and other types of similar valuables," the document said.