Exclusive
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Mountain Province Diamonds announces approval and closing of financing solutions
On the onset, certain amendments were made to the Existing Credit Facility, including adjusting the interest rate to a fixed 5% per annum, payable monthly, and removing certain financial covenants under a one-year term. In addition, certain amendments were made to the Existing Credit Facility, adjusting the interest rate to a fixed 5% per annum and removing certain financial covenants under a one-year term. As Mr Desmond has provided a refinancing and extension of the Company's existing $25,000,000 credit facility, the Company paid Mr Desmond a fee equal to 1% of the aggregate principal amount available under the facility. Dunebridge is controlled by Dermot Desmond, an insider and related party of Mountain Province.
Secondly, the disinterested shareholders also approved an increase from $50,000,000 to $100,000,000 in the sales capacity under the existing diamond sales agreement between the Company, certain of its subsidiaries and Dunebridge. The sales capacity increase gives the company the flexibility to sell its run of mine diamonds at prevailing market prices, and potentially share in the future upside if and when Dunebridge elects to sell the diamonds.
The terms of the Transactions were unanimously approved by the independent members of Mountain Province's board of directors. An ad hoc committee of independent directors of Mountain Province, all of whom are independent of management and Mr Desmond undertook a deliberate and full consideration of the Transactions and various alternatives and financing options available to Mountain Province and concluded that the Transactions are reasonable and represent the best options for Mountain Province.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished