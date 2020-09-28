Exclusive
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Hong Kong’s revenue from jewellery sales dips 38% in August
Sales in all retail categories slipped 13% to $3.3 bn during August.
Retail sales remained weak in August amid the third wave of the epidemic. Revenue from jewellery, watches, clocks and other valuable gifts slumped 62% to $2.45 bn for the January to August period of the year.
Sales in all retail categories declined 30% to $27.47 bn for the January to August period 2020.
According to analysts, this situation is expected to persist shortly as economic conditions remain under pressure. Also, as inbound tourism is unlikely to show any swift recovery in the near term, the retail trade will remain to be difficult.
The two-week quarantine imposed by the Hong Kong government on tourists arriving from mainland China also hindered retail sales as arrivals from China fell 99.9% in August.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished