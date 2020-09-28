Exclusive
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
ALROSA geologists examine a new kimberlite body near Aikhal
The new kimberlite pipe is located under Lake Mutnoye, 12 km from Aikhal. Having confirmed the kimberlite’s diamond grade, geologists began to define its boundaries, after which it will be possible to start assessing its resources and then reserves. This will make it possible to evaluate the prospects for industrial development of the new diamond ore occurrence. It is expected that drilling will be completed in the second quarter, and a preliminary estimate of inferred resources will be concluded during the summer of 2021.
To get a more precise size of the ore body overlain by the lake, boulders and sedimentary rocks, ALROSA specialists use the ERT technique.
“The electrical resistivity tomography is a high-resolution electrical prospecting technique that allows you to work using modern high-performance equipment and effective algorithms for two-dimensional and three-dimensional modeling. It permits to reduce the labor-intensive and costly exploration drilling during geological surveys and accordingly the time and budget for prospecting operations,” said Konstantin Garanin, Chief Geologist of ALROSA.
ALROSA geologists received a Russian-made portable multi-electrode electrical exploration station at the end of 2019 and have already tested it exploring the Syuldyukar kimberlite pipe in the Ygyatta diamond bearing area of Yakutia.