Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Israel and Dubai Diamond Exchanges sign strategic accord
As part of the agreement, the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) will open a representative office in Dubai and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) will open an office in Ramat Gan to promote trade between the two countries.
IDE President Yoram Dvash said, “We are very excited to sign this strategic agreement with the DMCC. Dubai, with its Free Zone and convenient business conditions, has become one of the most important diamond centres in the world. This agreement between our two world-class centres will be of enormous value to both sides.”
“Through the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) we have come to know and value the leaders of the Dubai diamond industry. The agreement will enable us to build on these relationships to the benefit of the members of our respective bourses,” Dvash added.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of the DMCC and Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange, said, “ The strategic agreement signed between the Dubai Diamond Exchange and the Israel Diamond Exchange is an important one that unlocks huge potential for both parties. DMCC is tasked by the Government of Dubai to drive global commodities trade through Dubai, and this agreement will attract businesses to the emirate as well as boost the regional and international trade of this precious stone."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished