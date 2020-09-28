Exclusive
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
28 september 2020
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
GJEPC looks to strengthen Indo-UK gems and jewellery trade
While the UK-based and Indian businessmen exchanged their views, Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said: “The gem and jewellery trade between India and the UK has doubled from $555 mn in 2015 to $1.3 bn in 2018. The UK ranked 9th among India’s key export partners in gems and jewellery, and there is potential to increase the country’s export share in the UK. GJEPC has been proactive in leveraging the digital platform to put together virtual business programs to connect with buyers from the globe and further exports.”
In his opening remarks, Shri Manish Singh, Minister (Economics) said, “It is essential to promote bilateral trade between India and the UK, especially in the gems and jewellery sector. There are some challenges in Customs duty and accounting aspects, but there are robust government-to-government mechanisms already in place to deal with such issues at the highest level.” Rohit Vadhwana, First Secretary (Economics) at the Indian High Commission, informed that gems and jewellery is one of the top 5 traded items between India and the UK, and hence it is an important segment for the leadership of both countries.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished