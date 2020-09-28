GJEPC looks to strengthen Indo-UK gems and jewellery trade

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) organised a Virtual Business Meet on 28th September 2020 to connect jewellery manufacturers from India and leading retailers and wholesalers of UK. Gracing the occasion was Shri Manish Singh, Minister (Economics) at the Indian High Commission, UK; Rohit Vadhwana, First Secretary (Economics) at the Indian High Commission, the UK along with Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC and other GJEPC office bearers.

While the UK-based and Indian businessmen exchanged their views, Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said: “The gem and jewellery trade between India and the UK has doubled from $555 mn in 2015 to $1.3 bn in 2018. The UK ranked 9th among India’s key export partners in gems and jewellery, and there is potential to increase the country’s export share in the UK. GJEPC has been proactive in leveraging the digital platform to put together virtual business programs to connect with buyers from the globe and further exports.”

In his opening remarks, Shri Manish Singh, Minister (Economics) said, “It is essential to promote bilateral trade between India and the UK, especially in the gems and jewellery sector. There are some challenges in Customs duty and accounting aspects, but there are robust government-to-government mechanisms already in place to deal with such issues at the highest level.” Rohit Vadhwana, First Secretary (Economics) at the Indian High Commission, informed that gems and jewellery is one of the top 5 traded items between India and the UK, and hence it is an important segment for the leadership of both countries.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



