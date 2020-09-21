Exclusive
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
CIBJO to host webinar on cultivating demand for natural diamonds
CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For our second webinar in Season Two we discuss how participants in the diamond industry, from miners to retailers, invest in campaigns that drive consumer demand for diamond jewellery,” said CIBJO.
The webinar will examine how to cultivate the demand for the natural stones and who should pay for it.
It said panelists for this week’s webinar include Stephen Lussier - Forevermark Chairman and Executive Vice-President, Consumer and Brands, De Beers; David Kellie chief executive of Natural Diamond Council; Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data; Caryl Capeci, chief executive of Chow Tai Fook North America and Hearts On Fire and CIBJO president Gaetano Cavalieri.
The webinar would be moderated by Edward Johnson and Steven Benson.
