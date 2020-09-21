CIBJO to host webinar on cultivating demand for natural diamonds

Today

CIBJO, the international jewellery confederation, is set to host another webinar this week on cultivating demand for natural diamonds.

CIBJO had been holding a series of webinars on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For our second webinar in Season Two we discuss how participants in the diamond industry, from miners to retailers, invest in campaigns that drive consumer demand for diamond jewellery,” said CIBJO.

The webinar will examine how to cultivate the demand for the natural stones and who should pay for it.

It said panelists for this week’s webinar include Stephen Lussier - Forevermark Chairman and Executive Vice-President, Consumer and Brands, De Beers; David Kellie chief executive of Natural Diamond Council; Edahn Golan, owner of Edahn Golan Diamond Research and Data; Caryl Capeci, chief executive of Chow Tai Fook North America and Hearts On Fire and CIBJO president Gaetano Cavalieri.

The webinar would be moderated by Edward Johnson and Steven Benson.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





