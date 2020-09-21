Exclusive
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
Yesterday
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Angola invites Namibian companies to invest in the country
The invitation was made by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, during a meeting held by videoconference with his Namibian counterpart, David Thomas, Minister of Energy and Mines.
Namibia is a neighboring country and a member of the Southern African Economic Development Community (SADC), which Angola plans to rely on in this area. Issues such as the reform of the Association of African Diamond Producing Countries and the setting up of an Ad Hoc management commission led by Angola were discussed during the meeting.
The two leaders also discussed the preparations for the meetings of the Council of Ministers and the Committee of experts that will deliberate on the future of the African Association of Diamond Producers. Angola and Namibia will seek mechanisms that allow more specific and tangible results in terms of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in the field of oil, gas and mineral resources.
Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola