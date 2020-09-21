Angola invites Namibian companies to invest in the country

Namibian companies were invited to invest in Angola in the various projects in the mining and oil subsectors.

The invitation was made by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, during a meeting held by videoconference with his Namibian counterpart, David Thomas, Minister of Energy and Mines.

Namibia is a neighboring country and a member of the Southern African Economic Development Community (SADC), which Angola plans to rely on in this area. Issues such as the reform of the Association of African Diamond Producing Countries and the setting up of an Ad Hoc management commission led by Angola were discussed during the meeting.

The two leaders also discussed the preparations for the meetings of the Council of Ministers and the Committee of experts that will deliberate on the future of the African Association of Diamond Producers. Angola and Namibia will seek mechanisms that allow more specific and tangible results in terms of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in the field of oil, gas and mineral resources.



Dias Francisco, correspondent of Rough&Polished in Angola



