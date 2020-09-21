Lucapa, partners earn $5.6 mln from Lulo diamonds sale

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners have sold 3,862 carats of Lulo diamonds for gross proceeds of $5.6 million, representing an average price of $1,450 per carat.

The diamond junior, which owns Lulo together with Endiama and Rosas & Petalas, said total sales year to date amounted to 16,128 carats for $21.3 million or $1,323 per carat.

“As foreshadowed, the strong operational performance and record diamond recoveries at Lulo in July and August, together with a recovering diamond demand positively impacting prices, should bode well for Lulo in H2 2020,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.

Lulo has produced 15 +100 carat diamonds to date and is one of the highest average US$ per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





