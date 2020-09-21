Exclusive
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
Today
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Rostechnadzor has not identified any industrial safety violations at AGD DIAMONDS
“The set of measures to ensure safety at the production facilities of AGD DIAMONDS developed by the company’s Industrial Safety and Labor Protection Department is an actual working system focused on eliminating violations and avoiding dangerous situations in the production process,” the company said in its statement about the inspection. - Nevertheless, in connection with the accident that occurred in May 2020 at one of the thermal power plants of the Norilsk Nickel company in the Arctic, the Industrial and Labor Safety Department in team with the Energy Department and other production services of the company conducted an additional analysis of how this system was operating."
An unscheduled onsite inspection carried out by the North-West Directorate of Rostekhnadzor, confirmed the readiness of hazardous production facilities at the Grib Mining and Processing Division – the fuel oil storage area and the warehouse for fuels and lubricants - for trouble-free operation. The inspection did not reveal any violations of the legislation in the field of industrial safety, the company’s statement said.
Last November, Konstantin Davydov, Head of the North-West Department of Rostekhnadzor while summing up the results of his business visit to the Grib Mining and Processing Division, gave a high assessment to the level of industrial safety and labor protection at AGD DIAMONDS. “It can be seen that the work of this enterprise is of a systemic nature and carried out competently taking into account all the risks possible at such a large production facility,” he said. He also noted the company's openness in providing information and a high level of technology and organization of work at the Grib Mining and Processing Division.