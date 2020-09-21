Rostechnadzor has not identified any industrial safety violations at AGD DIAMONDS

Last week, Rostekhnadzor, Russia’s Federal Environmental, Industrial and Nuclear Supervision Service completed an unscheduled onsite inspection of hazardous production facilities at the Grib Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS and did not reveal any violations.

“The set of measures to ensure safety at the production facilities of AGD DIAMONDS developed by the company’s Industrial Safety and Labor Protection Department is an actual working system focused on eliminating violations and avoiding dangerous situations in the production process,” the company said in its statement about the inspection. - Nevertheless, in connection with the accident that occurred in May 2020 at one of the thermal power plants of the Norilsk Nickel company in the Arctic, the Industrial and Labor Safety Department in team with the Energy Department and other production services of the company conducted an additional analysis of how this system was operating."

An unscheduled onsite inspection carried out by the North-West Directorate of Rostekhnadzor, confirmed the readiness of hazardous production facilities at the Grib Mining and Processing Division – the fuel oil storage area and the warehouse for fuels and lubricants - for trouble-free operation. The inspection did not reveal any violations of the legislation in the field of industrial safety, the company’s statement said.

Last November, Konstantin Davydov, Head of the North-West Department of Rostekhnadzor while summing up the results of his business visit to the Grib Mining and Processing Division, gave a high assessment to the level of industrial safety and labor protection at AGD DIAMONDS. “It can be seen that the work of this enterprise is of a systemic nature and carried out competently taking into account all the risks possible at such a large production facility,” he said. He also noted the company's openness in providing information and a high level of technology and organization of work at the Grib Mining and Processing Division.





