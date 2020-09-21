Surat's diamond workers to forgo Diwali holidays as demand revives

Surat's diamond cutting & polishing workers have decided to forgo their Diwali holidays as demand revives. Traditionally, workers in Surat get a fortnight to a month-long holiday for Diwali, according to a report in the Economic Times.

According to the report, nearly 650,000 workers in Surat have decided not to take holiday for Diwali so that they can full the overseas orders for Christmas and New Year on time as demand has begun to revive. The Centre was totally closed for few months due to Pandemic.

Bhavesh Tank, vice president of Diamond Workers Union of Gujarat said that there have been incidents of suicides committed by diamond workers in Surat due to financial crisis and job loss. The Union has also asked diamond workers in smaller centres of Saurashtra, Bhavnagar and Amreli to work during Diwali.

Nanubhai Vekaria, the newly elected President of Surat Diamond Association said the workers want to work during Diwali as they are keen to see the diamond business back to pre-COVID level soon.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





