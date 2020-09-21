Exclusive
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
Today
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Surat's diamond workers to forgo Diwali holidays as demand revives
According to the report, nearly 650,000 workers in Surat have decided not to take holiday for Diwali so that they can full the overseas orders for Christmas and New Year on time as demand has begun to revive. The Centre was totally closed for few months due to Pandemic.
Bhavesh Tank, vice president of Diamond Workers Union of Gujarat said that there have been incidents of suicides committed by diamond workers in Surat due to financial crisis and job loss. The Union has also asked diamond workers in smaller centres of Saurashtra, Bhavnagar and Amreli to work during Diwali.
Nanubhai Vekaria, the newly elected President of Surat Diamond Association said the workers want to work during Diwali as they are keen to see the diamond business back to pre-COVID level soon.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished