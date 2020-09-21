Exclusive

GJEPC holds first plain gold jewellery VBSM

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) held its first Plain Gold Jewellery Virtual Buyer Seller Meet (VBSM) on 21-24 September, which followed closely on the heels of the successfully held inaugural VBSM for Loose Diamonds during early September, according to a press release from GJEPC.
The event was inaugurated by Shri Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry in the presence of Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC; Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Dilip Shah, Convener, International Exhibitions; Sabyasachi Ray, ED, GJEPC amongst others.
The Plain Gold Jewellery VBSM was organised from 21st to 24th September, and featured 9 Indian sellers and 17 international buyers, nearly three-fourths of whom were from Middle Eastern countries such as UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, while a handful were from the UK and New Zealand.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

