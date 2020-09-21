Exclusive
Worth of gold and diamonds
Initiatives in Arts and Culture and De Beers recently co-hosted a webinar on the worth of gold and diamonds. The webinar, which was moderated by Mickey Alam Khan, the founder and editor of Luxury Daily, featured Jeffrey Christian, founder and managing...
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
ISO publishes new diamond-grading standard
The new standard ISO 24016 applies to natural, unmounted, polished diamonds of more than 0.25 carats.
The 55-page document marked September 2020 of the new ISO 24016 was reconfirmed after a five-year systematic review process. However, it does not apply to fancy coloured diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, treated nor to assembled stones.
This first standard document was issued by ISO in 2015, which defined specific nomenclature for natural diamonds, synthetic diamonds and diamond simulants.
Describing ISO 24016, CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri said: “This is a historic moment for our industry, for it is the first time than a strictly defined diamond grading system has been ratified by the world’s leading standards body, formally recognizing principles and terminology that to date have not been approved by any impartial and international authority. ISO 24016 essentially parallels the CIBJO Diamond Blue Book, meaning that our widely-accepted standard is now effectively validated by ISO.”
Headquartered in Geneva, ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organisation, to which are affiliated 165 national standards bodies.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished