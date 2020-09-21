Rio Tinto’s Argyle pink diamond tender takes inspiration from Japan

Today





Image credit: Rio Tinto





Rio Tinto’s annual Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender has taken its inspiration for its 2020 showcase from the Japanese philosophy of Ichigo Ichie, celebrating the unrepeatable nature of a moment in time, says a press release from the miner.Patrick Coppens, General manager- Sales and Marketing for Rio Tinto’s diamonds business said: “Operating since 1983, the Argyle pink diamond jewellery phenomenon started in Japan in the late 1980s when Japanese designers boldly embraced Argyle’s pink diamonds and incorporated them in beautiful and innovative designs.”In Japan today the Argyle pink hues are synonymous with romance and love, and there is an immense appetite for the smallest, palest pink diamonds, through to the rarest red diamonds.The 2020 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is a historic collection of 62 diamonds including six ‘hero’ diamonds. Lot Number 3 in this year’s collection has been named Argyle Sakura™ in honour of Japan’s love of the cherry blossom hues of Argyle pink diamonds. Argyle Sakura™ is the largest Fancy Vivid pear-shaped diamond offered in 37 years of the Argyle Pink Diamonds Tenders and many others.Also included in the Tender 2020 offering are 12 lots of carefully curated and never to be repeated sets of miniature rare Argyle pink, red, blue and violet diamonds titled The Petite Suites, weighing 13.90 carats in total.Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender has been previewed virtually with exclusive invitees before viewings later in the year at the Argyle mine in Perth and then travelling to Singapore and Antwerp. Bids close on December 2, 2020.