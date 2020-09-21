Exclusive
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
De Beers reduces prices for smaller stones – report
The diamond giant commenced its eighth Sight of 2020 on Monday and it reduced prices for smaller rough diamonds by more than 10%, according to unnamed people quoted by Bloomberg.
De Beers was said to have cut prices for bigger and more expensive stones last month, which was its first reduction since the coronavirus hit the world.
Bloomberg opined that the cuts reflect that the diamond company believes demand had returned, although at a lower price point, even for smaller stones where the market has struggled.
De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver also said recently that diamond markets showed some continued improvement throughout August and into September as Covid-19 restrictions continued to ease in various locations, and manufacturers focused on meeting retail demand for polished diamonds.
He said overall industry sentiment had become more positive as jewellers in the key US and Chinese consumer markets gained confidence ahead of the important year-end holiday season, supported by strong bridal diamond jewellery demand across markets.
De Beers’ sixth and seventh sales cycles of 2020 generated $116 million and $320 million, respectively.
This year’s cycle 7 firmed when compared to $287 million realised at the same time, a year earlier.
The recovery in rough diamond demand in the seventh sales cycle of the year came after several months of minimal manufacturing activity and disrupted demand patterns in all major markets.
