Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Moscow hosts new Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1
Image credit: J-1 Jewelry Exhibition-Congress
This week on Tuesday, the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center in Moscow inaugurated a new J-1 Jewelry Exhibition-Congress. The organizers of the event, Konstantin Zakirov and Dina Nasyrova, made a welcoming speech at the ceremony. The event was announced in a press release distributed by the exhibition.
The new exhibition project was supported by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation. Alexei Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance emphasized the importance of such projects for the country’s jewelry industry: “It is very good that we have such exhibitions. This is the best jewelry show I've ever been to. It is really made in a new, modern way. Everything is very beautiful here. I wish you extremely fruitful work and hope that we will meet again in a year!"
Immediately after the opening ceremony, the first session of the J-1 Jewelry Congress took place with the participation of Alexander Akhpolov, Director of the Finance Ministry Department for State Regulation in the Precious Metals and Precious Stones Industry and Yuri Zubarev, Head of the Federal Assay Chamber.
The J-1 Jewelry Exhibition-Congress also held lectures on jewelry marking, anti-crisis business development, and a strategic session for industry managers. Free educational intensive courses for jewelers and jewelry lovers will be offered every day throughout the exhibition. Starting from September 23, 2020, J-1 Jewelry Exhibition-Congress can be visited not only in person, but also online.
The J-1 Jewelry Exhibition-Congress will be open at the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center until September 26, 2020. Entry to the exhibition is free, by prior registration on the website www.j-1.show or at the exhibition itself.