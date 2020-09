Moscow hosts new Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1

Today

Image credit: J-1 Jewelry Exhibition-Congress

This week on Tuesday, the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center in Moscow inaugurated a new J-1 Jewelry Exhibition-Congress. The organizers of the event, Konstantin Zakirov and Dina Nasyrova, made a welcoming speech at the ceremony. The event was announced in a press release distributed by the exhibition.The new exhibition project was supported by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation. Alexei Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance emphasized the importance of such projects for the country’s jewelry industry: “It is very good that we have such exhibitions. This is the best jewelry show I've ever been to. It is really made in a new, modern way. Everything is very beautiful here. I wish you extremely fruitful work and hope that we will meet again in a year!"Immediately after the opening ceremony, the first session of the J-1 Jewelry Congress took place with the participation of Alexander Akhpolov, Director of the Finance Ministry Department for State Regulation in the Precious Metals and Precious Stones Industry and Yuri Zubarev, Head of the Federal Assay Chamber.The J-1 Jewelry Exhibition-Congress also held lectures on jewelry marking, anti-crisis business development, and a strategic session for industry managers. Free educational intensive courses for jewelers and jewelry lovers will be offered every day throughout the exhibition. Starting from September 23, 2020, J-1 Jewelry Exhibition-Congress can be visited not only in person, but also online.The J-1 Jewelry Exhibition-Congress will be open at the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center until September 26, 2020. Entry to the exhibition is free, by prior registration on the website www.j-1.show or at the exhibition itself.