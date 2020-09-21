Exclusive
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
AGD DIAMONDS unearths 108-carat diamond
Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS
The Grib Mining and Processing Division of AGD DIAMONDS unearthed a gem-quality diamond weighing 108.38 carats on September 19, 2020.
The innovative and highly environmentally friendly technologies used by AGD DIAMONDS to dress kimberlite ore make it possible to extract large high-quality diamonds on a regular basis.
Thus, in January 2020, the Grib Mining and Processing Division recovered a diamond weighing 86.46 carats, in March - a diamond weighing 53.95 carats, and in April - a diamond weighing 50.36 carats. In 2019, the Grib Mining and Processing Division produced 11 unique diamonds, each weighing over 50 carats.
The Grib Diamond Field is one of the largest in the world ranking the 4th in terms of diamond reserves in Russia and 7th in the world.