Exclusive
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 september 2020
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
De Beers holds eighth Sight as viewings continue in different locations
The diamond giant had previously said it will have viewings in different locations, including Dubai and Antwerp because of the global travel restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“All the transactional elements of sales will continue to take place in Botswana, but we are offering viewings in other locations so that customers unable to travel to Gaborone can still view the boxes before they decide whether to purchase,” group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished.
“We also continue to hold the Sight in Gaborone for those customers that are able to attend in person.”
Meanwhile, Johnson said that it was not yet clear when Sights will return to normal, as the group needs to respond to the situation with the pandemic and any associated restrictions on movement as necessary.
De Beers’ sixth and seventh sales cycles of 2020 generated $116 million and $320 million, respectively.
This year’s cycle 7 firmed when compared to $287 million realised at the same time, a year earlier.
The recovery in rough diamond demand in the seventh sales cycle of the year came after several months of minimal manufacturing activity and disrupted demand patterns in all major markets.
De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver recently said that diamond markets showed some continued improvement throughout August and into September as Covid-19 restrictions continued to ease in various locations, and manufacturers focused on meeting retail demand for polished diamonds.
He said overall industry sentiment had become more positive as jewellers in the key US and Chinese consumer markets gained confidence ahead of the important year-end holiday season, supported by strong bridal diamond jewellery demand across markets.
De Beers’ normal week-long Sight events had been extended towards near-continuous sales, according to its parent company, Anglo American.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished