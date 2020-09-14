Exclusive
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Yesterday
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Russia’s Duma is offered to change the basis for calculating the severance tax levied from diamond mining
Currently, the severance tax for mining diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, pearls and other precious stones is 8%. It is calculated based on the price lists of the Ministry of Finance. The ministry calculates prices taking into consideration the proposals coming from Gokhran, Almazyuvelirexport and mining companies. The price list is revised in case prices change by more than 10% and stay at that level for 90 days.
The introduced bill, No. 1022670-7 proposes to estimate the value of mined precious stones based on the sales prices gained by a taxpayer during the tax period (excluding VAT), but not lower than the price lists of the Ministry of Finance.
“The assessment of the mined precious stones value shall be made on the basis of taxpayers' prevailing sales prices in a relevant tax period (and in their absence, on the basis of the highest prices in the nearest of the twelve previous tax periods) for mined precious stones excluding the value added tax, but not lower than their initial assessment carried out in accordance with the legislation of Russia on precious metals and precious stones,” says the bill.
However, the amendments, in contrast to the explanatory note, do not mention that the sale price used for calculating the severance tax for diamonds is to be reduced by taxpayers’ expenses for their delivery to the recipient, as is done, for example, in the case of precious metals.
If adopted, the law will enter into force on January 1, 2021.