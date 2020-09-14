Exclusive
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Yesterday
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Star recovers over 2800 diamonds from third bulk sample trench
The third bulk sample initial results were part of 10 bulk sample trenches that were excavated by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada.
Star’s senior vice president exploration and development, George Read said the initial diamond results from 19FALCT004, 19FALCT001, and 19FALCT003 trenches continue to show grades similar to the previous underground bulk sampling and large diameter drilling completed on the Star Kimberlite between 2004 and 2009.
The results are also similar to the overall weighted average grade (14 cpht) reported in Star Diamond's Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Star and Orion South kimberlites.
Star said the three largest diamonds recovered to date from trench 19FALCT003 are 6.28, 1.95, and 1.49 carats, respectively.
“The 6.28 carat stone is a clivage fragment of a larger stone that was probably fragmented during the original kimberlite eruption as all surfaces of this stone have been resorbed by reaction with the kimberlite magma,” it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished