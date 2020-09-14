Star recovers over 2800 diamonds from third bulk sample trench

Star Diamond has recovered 2,822 diamonds weighing 130.26 carats from the third bulk sample trench excavated on the Star Kimberlite at its Orion South diamond project, in Canada.

The third bulk sample initial results were part of 10 bulk sample trenches that were excavated by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada.

Star’s senior vice president exploration and development, George Read said the initial diamond results from 19FALCT004, 19FALCT001, and 19FALCT003 trenches continue to show grades similar to the previous underground bulk sampling and large diameter drilling completed on the Star Kimberlite between 2004 and 2009.

The results are also similar to the overall weighted average grade (14 cpht) reported in Star Diamond's Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Star and Orion South kimberlites.

Star said the three largest diamonds recovered to date from trench 19FALCT003 are 6.28, 1.95, and 1.49 carats, respectively.

“The 6.28 carat stone is a clivage fragment of a larger stone that was probably fragmented during the original kimberlite eruption as all surfaces of this stone have been resorbed by reaction with the kimberlite magma,” it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



