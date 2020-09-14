Gem Diamonds unearths two large stones at Letšeng

Gem Diamonds has unearthed two large stones at its 70%-owned Letšeng mine, in Lesotho, the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

The company said the first stone is an exceptional quality 166 carat Type II white diamond, while the second one is a high-quality 77-carat yellow diamond.

Both diamonds were recovered on the same day, it said.

The 166-carat diamond is the 12th +100 carat diamond recovered at Letšeng so far this year.

Gem recovered a high-quality 233-carat Type II white diamond from Letšeng mine early this month.

It also unearthed a high-quality 442 carat Type II diamond last month.



