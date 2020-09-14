Exclusive
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Yesterday
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Senior official of Russia’s Ministry of Finance sent under house arrest for fraud
(TASS) - The Meshchansky Court of Moscow has placed Alexander Pshenichnikov, Deputy Head of Department for Corporate Governance in the Field of Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Russian Federation Ministry of Finance. TASS was informed about this by the Court’s media communications.
“The Court granted the request of the investigation to send Pshenichnikov under house arrest for two months; he was charged under Art. 30, part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (large scale fraud),” the Court said avoiding to disclose the essence of the charges against Pshenichnikov.
A TASS source in law enforcement agencies noted that the operational support for the Pshenichnikov case is carried out by employees of the "K" Department of the Economic Security Service at the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation. “Pshenichnikov pleaded guilty to the alleged crime and is actively cooperating with the investigation,” the agency's source said.