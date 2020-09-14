Senior official of Russia’s Ministry of Finance sent under house arrest for fraud

Today

Alexander Pshenichnikov, Deputy Head of Department at Russia’s Ministry of Finance was charged with large scale fraud under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation



(TASS) - The Meshchansky Court of Moscow has placed Alexander Pshenichnikov, Deputy Head of Department for Corporate Governance in the Field of Precious Metals and Precious Stones of the Russian Federation Ministry of Finance. TASS was informed about this by the Court’s media communications.

“The Court granted the request of the investigation to send Pshenichnikov under house arrest for two months; he was charged under Art. 30, part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (large scale fraud),” the Court said avoiding to disclose the essence of the charges against Pshenichnikov.

A TASS source in law enforcement agencies noted that the operational support for the Pshenichnikov case is carried out by employees of the "K" Department of the Economic Security Service at the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation. “Pshenichnikov pleaded guilty to the alleged crime and is actively cooperating with the investigation,” the agency's source said.





