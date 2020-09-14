Natural Diamond Council’s first celebrity campaign stars actress Ana de Armas

Natural Diamond Council (NDC) has announced its New Global Advertising Campaign starring Actress Ana de Armas. She will be NDC’s Global Ambassador fronting ‘Only Natural Diamonds’ first-ever global advertising campaign ‘For Moments Like No Other.’

The campaign also marks many other firsts for the Natural Diamond Council, the first celebrity-fronted campaign for the diamond category; the first campaign dedicated to NDC’s “Only Natural Diamonds” platform; the first marketing initiative by the NDC to showcase such a diverse roster of jewelry designers that work with natural diamonds in innovative and modern ways.

The multipart campaign celebrates beautiful natural diamond jewelry and its significance across different relationships - love, freedom, friendship and family - for meaningful moments like no other, whether big or small. The campaign also ushers in the next chapter for natural diamonds, one that is exciting, energetic, and driven by connection and experience.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



