Sierra Leone pledges to help mining firms hit by COVID-19

The government of Sierra Leone has promised to assist mining companies to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the local media.

“I want to see the companies succeed so that the lives of the people will be better because they own the land and the minerals," Sierra Leone mines and mineral resources minister Timothy Kabba was quoted as saying by The Sierra Leone Telegraph last week.

He visited Sierra Diamonds, Sierra Rutile, and Sierra Mining to observe the impact of the pandemic.

Sierra Diamonds executive director Karl Smithson applauded the government for allowing them to operate in the country.

“Tongo Kimberlite diamonds are hybrid in nature, they are among the best diamonds in the world,” he said.

“The Tongo Diamond Project is one of the most significant diamond projects in West Africa. The company has plans to provide over 700 jobs for the locals.”

Sierra Leone‘s mining revenue eased 85% to $330 000 in April compared to $2.24 million in April 2019 as COVID-19 restrictions constrained diamond and gold exports, according to figures released by the mines ministry last May.

Mining accounts for more than 80% of Sierra Leone's export revenue.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



