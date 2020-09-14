Botswana diamond explorer elects five directors

Tsodilo Resources, a diamond and metals exploration company with interests in Botswana and South Africa, has elected five directors to its board.

The directors, elected at the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders last Friday, are James Bruchs, Thomas Bruington, Jonathan Kelafant, Blackie Marole, and Mark Scowcroft.

Tsodilo said it granted 400,000 options to the five directors and 25,000 to an employee at an exercise price of C$0.09 per share under the terms of its stock option plan.

These options, it said, vest as to 25% effective September 21, 2020, and 25% on each of the sixth, twelfth and eighteenth-month anniversaries of the date of the grant.

The options are valid for five years.

Meanwhile, Tsodilo said its shareholders approved the appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP, Vancouver, Canada, as auditors of the company.

The company owns a 100% stake in Bosoto, which holds the BK16 kimberlite project in the Orapa Kimberlite Field (OKF) in Botswana.

It also owns the PL216/2017 diamond prospection licence in the OKF.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



