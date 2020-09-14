Exclusive
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
Lucapa realises $2.3 mln from Lulo diamonds sale
The ASX-listed diamond junior said it sold 477 carats of Lulo diamonds at an average price of $663 per carat
Sales for the year to date reached $15.7 million from 12,266 carats sold at an average price of $1,283 per carat.
“Although the average diamond size in this sale parcel was smaller than average, the encouraging signals being seen in the industry currently have led to upward price movements across a number of diamond categories,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall. “That, together with the record recoveries from the Ieziria areas, suggest Lulo should have a much improved second half of 2020.”
Lucapa and its partners resumed scaled operations at Lulo last May following the COVID-19-related lockdown.
