Lucapa realises $2.3 mln from Lulo diamonds sale

Lucapa Diamond has raked in $2.3 million (A$3.2-million) from the sale of diamonds from its 40%-owned Lulo alluvial mine, in Angola.

The ASX-listed diamond junior said it sold 477 carats of Lulo diamonds at an average price of $663 per carat

Sales for the year to date reached $15.7 million from 12,266 carats sold at an average price of $1,283 per carat.

“Although the average diamond size in this sale parcel was smaller than average, the encouraging signals being seen in the industry currently have led to upward price movements across a number of diamond categories,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall. “That, together with the record recoveries from the Ieziria areas, suggest Lulo should have a much improved second half of 2020.”

Lucapa and its partners resumed scaled operations at Lulo last May following the COVID-19-related lockdown.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



