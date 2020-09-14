Exclusive
Consumers attracted to diamond jewelry more than ever
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of Del Lima Jewelry and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together more than 1,000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
Today
WDC actively supports initiatives from mine to retail; and also strives for support for the artisanal and small-scale miners - Edward Asscher, President, World Diamond Council
A member of one of the diamond industry and Amsterdam’s most well-known families, Edward Asscher was elected President of the World Diamond Council in June 2020 for a two-year term. Asscher is serving a second time as WDC President, having led the organization...
14 september 2020
Diamonds are one of the few things that have held human fascination in every nook and cranny of the world across time
Dr Usha R. Balakrishnan, a preeminent historian of Indian jewellery based in Mumbai, is Chief Curator of the World Diamond Museum. Being the author and co-author of several volumes of Diamonds Across Time, a new book and an important venture launched...
11 september 2020
Botswana Diamonds to bulk sample KX36 kimberlite, sees commercial potential
Botswana Diamonds recently acquired Petra Diamonds’ exploration assets in Botswana for $300000. The assets that were owned by Petra through its wholly-owned Sekaka Diamonds Exploration, include the KX36 project, a 3.5 hectare kimberlite that was a new...
07 september 2020
Indian diamond industry looks for recovery options
Webinars being the order of the day due to COVID-19 crisis, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organized a virtual meeting under its UNCUT 2020 Webinar series on 17 August 2020, inviting all stakeholders to discuss...
31 august 2020
Petra recovers five blue diamonds at Cullinan
The diamonds recovered were 25.75, 21.25, 17.57, 11.42, and 9.61 carats in size.
They were assessed to be individual stones and not originally part of one larger diamond.
Blue diamonds are rare that there are no official statistics on their recovery, however, the Cullinan mine is known as the world’s most important source.
“The last blue diamond of significance was recovered a year ago at the mine in September 2019 and it is therefore even more unusual to recover five high-quality stones around the same time, all in the space of one week’s production,” said Petra Diamonds.
“Given the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is maintaining a flexible approach to sales. It is therefore still evaluating the optimal route to market for the stones...”
It said although the recoveries were a positive development, they will not have a material impact on the likely terms of the required long term solution to improve its capital structure, nor the significant level of equity dilution that existing shareholders are likely to experience in connection with its implementation.
Meanwhile, Petra said it is still in discussions with the Ad Hoc Group of holders of the group's senior secured second lien notes (AHG) and also with the South African lender group regarding a long term solution to improve its capital structure.
The group said although it continues to have constructive engagement with the AHG and the lender group, there can be no certainty that these discussions will result in an agreement being reached.
The company’s $650 million loan notes are due in 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished