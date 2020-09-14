CEO of ALROSA is among business leaders of Russia

(IA SakhaNews) - ALROSA CEO Sergei Ivanov was included in the list of Russia’s business leaders annually compiled by the Association of Russian Managers (ARM) with the consulting support from the Kommersant Publishing House within the framework of the Top-1000 Russian Managers project, the company’s media communications said.

“The list of Russian business leaders is formed by the ARM and Kommersant Publishing House using a citation rating with subsequent verification. They can approve or exclude proposed candidates, as well as propose their candidates, justifying their proposals for deletion or addition," the statement explained.

The final 2020 Business Leaders List includes 46 representatives from companies across all industries winning 25 percent or more of the expert vote. Among them there are the heads of state corporations and banks, founders and co-owners of large private businesses, investors and entrepreneurs.





